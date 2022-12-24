Nicki Minaj Bought Herself A Very Expensive Mansion For Christmas

During the holiday season we spend so much time and money brainstorming and buying presents for other people. Did I remember my nieces and nephews? My parents? The dog? Yes, yes yes. Of course. But there's one person you always forget to buy a present for: Yourself.

Nicki Minaj did not fall into that trap this year. After years of renting lavish mansions around LA, Nicki splurged with the best Christmas gift of all!

A very expensive, extremely amazing, freshly-built mansion.

$19.5 Million

That's how much Nicki just dropped on the above mansion.

As first spotted by Dirt.com, Nicki's new mansion is located in a gated community in Hidden Hills, California. The same community already features a number of celebrity residents including Madonna (she bought her house from The Weeknd for $19 million and listed it a year later for $22 million – no buyer yet), several Kardashians, Jessica Simpson, Will and Jada Smith and Sylvester Stallone (Stallone listed his mansion for sale earlier this month).

Nicki's mansion was built from scratch over the last year. Set on a little more than an acre of property, the home spans a little under 12,000 square feet with 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's a guest house, tennis court, salt water pool and poolside cabana.

Nicki Minaj is the best-selling female rapper of the decade between 2010 and 2020. She is the very first female artist to have over 100 songs in the Hot 100. In a slow year she makes $20 million a year, primarily from streaming royalties and ticket sales. With a net worth that we currently estimate at $150 million, it was about time Nicki owned some real estate.

Prior to this purchase, Nicki never owned her own home. She has exclusively been a renter. When she was dating Meek Mill, Nicki paid for the couple to live in a $35,000 per month Beverly Hills mansion. After they broke, she has been paying $40,000 per month to rent a hilltop mansion in Calabasas, just a few minutes from her new place.

Congrats and Merry Christmas to Nicki!