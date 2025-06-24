Nick And Vanessa Lachey List Lavish Encino Estate Less Than A Year After Buying It

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have made a habit of buying and selling some of Los Angeles's most luxurious homes — and their latest move is no exception. The couple just listed their modern Encino estate for $7.4 million, less than a year after purchasing it for $6.795 million.

This isn't their first high-end real estate transaction. In fact, Nick has been flipping L.A. properties for over two decades.

Nick Lachey's most famous home – the one that was featured prominently in his reality series "Newlyweds" during his marriage to Jessica Simpson – was located in Calabasas and was bought in 2002 for $1.685 million. As the original buyer of the home, Nick held onto this property after the split and eventually sold it in 2009 for $3.495 million.

Nick married Vanessa Minnillo in 2006. In 2011, Nick and Vanessa paid $2.85 million for a home in Encino, California. They sold this home in 2016 for $4 million.

That same year, they upgraded to a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Encino. They paid $4.15 million. This home was previously owned by the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera. They listed this home in October 2019 for $7 million. They accepted $6.6 million in December 2020.

Also in December 2020, they paid $4.8 million for a mansion in Tarzana, California. They sold this home to tennis star Naomi Osaka in 2022 for $6.3 million.

In April 2021, Vanessa was cast in the CBS action drama series "NCIS: Hawaii." Production began a few months later. The first season debuted in September 2021, and the final episode aired in May 2022. That same month, with a commitment from CBS to film at least two more seasons, Nick and Vanessa decided to buy a home base in Honolulu. They paid $8.795 million for their Hawaiian mansion. Unfortunately, CBS canceled the series in April 2024 due to low ratings and unusually high production costs. So, in June 2024, they listed their Hawaiian paradise estate for $9.75 million, accepting $9.45 million a month later.

Upon returning to the mainland, guess where they bought a house? Encino.

In July 2024, they paid $6.795 million for a newly constructed 8,300-square-foot estate set on 1.5 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

That's not quite a year ago. And, for whatever reason, they are ready to move out again. Nick and Vanessa have just listed their latest Encino mansion for $7.4 million. Here is a video tour from April 2024 when YouTuber Michael Blakey used the property as a location to discuss "The REAL Cost of Owning a Luxury Mansion":

No word yet where Nick and Vanessa are headed next, but I have a strong hunch it's a home somewhere in a little town called… Encino.