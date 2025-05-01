Neve Campbell Is Selling Her Los Angeles House With $4.3 Million Asking Price

By on May 1, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

"Scream" queen Neve Campbell and her partner and fellow actor JJ Feild are parting ways with the beautiful Colonial-style home they purchased in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2020. The couple paid $2.8 million for the home. Now they're listing with an asking price of nearly $4.3 million.

The home's old-style charm isn't just cosmetic; it was built all the way back in the mid-1920s. But a former owner oversaw extensive remodeling in 2017 and Campbell and Feild are said to have done some updates of their own. With five bedrooms and six baths spread across more than 4,500 square feet of interior space, the property's listing promises "resort like indoor-outdoor compound living, unique sweeping tree-top and mountain views and unparalleled privacy" as befitting a celebrity couple's home.

The listing also cites features like a newly built elevator, a full guest wing with both its own entrance and private outdoor terrace, walk-in closets, and more. Then there's the pool with a spa and Baja shelf, an outdoor shower, a cold plunge, changing rooms and plenty of other outdoor features including a playhouse, a trampoline, a vegetable garden, more than 12 different varieties of fruit trees, and an entire outdoor kitchen. It goes on:

"Ascend the grand staircase with soaring vaulted ceiling to the huge primary suite with dual walk-in closets and deluxe en suite with separate tub and shower. Two additional spacious guest bedrooms share a second bathroom upstairs with built-ins and large walk-in closets. Newly installed wide plank wood floors, custom lighting, built-ins and soaring ceilings throughout."

You can see the home as it was before Campbell and Feild purchased it in the video below, from the Chernov Team YouTube channel.

