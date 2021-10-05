NeNe Leakes Lists Atlanta Estate For $4 Million

splits: 6

NeNe Leakes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has listed the Atlanta house she purchased in 2015. The sale comes weeks after the untimely passing from cancer of Leakes's husband Gregg Leakes. After reportedly putting a substantial amount of money into the property, Leakes is now listing it for $4 million, almost double that of the $2.1 million she paid six years ago.

The handsome estate, technically located in Duluth, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, is an impressive piece of work at any price. It sprawls across 9,791 square feet of living space, with room for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and plenty of amenities, like the very impressive finished basement with "an entertainment bar, custom wall seating for your VIP guest, wine storage, theatre room with Swarovski Crystals inlay throughout the entire ceiling, game room and a beauty salon (which can be re-converted to a bedroom)." Not bad for a basement!

Here's more from the home's official listing:

"This unique Mediterranean home gives you West Coast vibes. Golf course lot with gorgeous views and impeccable landscaping. The curb appeal is outstanding and the outdoor lighting is breathtaking at night. The resort-style main level walk out pool has amazing waterfall features accompanied by a full wrap around covered patio. This home provides plenty of natural lighting. The gourmet kitchen features 10 foot tall cabinetry, Viking appliances, marble countertops, oversized island and if that isn't enough it also has a full 2nd Chefs kitchen. Spectacular designer chandeliers and light fixtures throughout!"

That golf course lot is located in an exclusive gates country club community, so this home offers plenty of privacy and security in addition to its luxury and reality TV cachet. You can take a look at it for yourself in the video below, courtesy of Drone Media Solutions: