NASCAR Driver Tony Stewart Is Trying Again To Sell His 415-Acre Indiana Ranch, This Time For $22.5 Million

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart has a massive 415-acre compound in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, where he has lived since 2011 after he purchased the property now known as Hidden Hollow. But he's also been trying to part ways with it for a couple of years now, having first listed it for sale in 2022 with an asking price of $30 million. Now Stewart is trying again, and Hidden Hollow has been discounted significantly with a new asking price of $22.5 million.

The ranch's main house was constructed by Stewart some years after he purchased the land and razed the house that previously stood there. His dream home has 20,000 square feet of living space in a rustic style, constructed from imported lodge pole pine trees. The official listing goes so far as to call it "[t]he finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana," complete with a stocked nine-acre lake for fishing. The listing goes on:

"Elk, deer, and turkey are abundant on this licensed hunting preserve. Two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry. Great room features 8700 gallon freshwater aquarium. Kitchen with exquisite finishes and hibachi grill with commercial-grade exhaust system. Six ensuite bedrooms with breathtaking views. Lower level includes bowling alley, game area, golf-simulator room, and lighted onyx bar. Guesthouse and large workshop on property. Less than an hour from Indianapolis International Airport."

The spread is also home to a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse, reported to be currently occupied by the grounds' full-time employed gatekeeper, a six-car garage, and a workshop.

Hidden Hollow is clearly a home for nature lovers and hunters who have some reason or another to call Columbus, Indiana home, and now that the property has gotten such a stiff discount, its new owner can hopefully be found soon.

In the meantime, here's a video of the property courtesy of Smoke himself, from Stewart's own YouTube channel: