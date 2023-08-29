Muse Lead Singer Matt Bellamy Seeks $6 Million For Malibu Mansion

Matt Bellamy, frontman of rock band Muse, has listed his mansion in Malibu for just a hair under $6 million. It's a "supermassive" (har har) pad in the contemporary style that boasts almost 3,700 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and six baths, and is one of the many gems of the ritzy Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, where many other famous figures (including movie stars like Anthony Hopkins and Chris Hemsworth) have been known to own a home or two.

"Or two" in this case applies to Bellamy himself, as he also spent $3.6 million on another larger property in 2014, that one purchased from comedian Adam Carolla. It's been extensively renovated and is now estimated to be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million today, but Bellamy hasn't put that one for sale just yet.

The one he is selling was built in 1989 and has undergone some extensive renovations of its own, per its official listing, which describes the property like this:

"This newly renovated, Contemporary-style home has six bedrooms, six baths, living room, family room, large kitchen and an expansive yard. The primary suite offers beautiful ocean and mountain views with a cozy wood burning fireplace and dual walk-in closets. Includes a one bedroom, one bath guest suite, kitchen and private entrance. The garage houses up to three vehicles and has ample storage with a lounge area, perfect for entertaining! Additional parking inside the private gate."

Bellamy purchased the property in 2016, about two years after buying the other Point Dume home from Carolla, paying $2.6 million for his second house in the area at the time.

SAE on Vimeo has video of the property below:

Interestingly, the two Malibu homes are not Bellamy's only pieces of southern California real estate. He also owns a third in Brentwood, purchased in 2017 for $7 million from tennis legend Pete Sampras.