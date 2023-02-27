Mookie Betts Lists Encino Mansion For $10 Million

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is making his pitch to find a buyer for the Encino mansion he purchased in 2020, reports Dirt.com. His asking price: a hair under $10 million, a tidy profit of almost $2.4 million compared to what he paid for it less than three years ago.

The luxury mansion sits on a little over half an acre and has more than 9,400 square feet of interior space, with nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms. It's also a celeb-friendly compound with high privacy hedges and a gated entrance, plus a few upgrades that Betts reportedly had added to the property.

The most notable of those upgrades is a "warehouse"-sized miniature sports complex with a gym and a basketball court, boasting Betts's own "MB" insignia. And other amenities include a home theater, spa, a zero edge swimming pool, outdoor fire pit, a putting green, and a cabana. It also boasts laundry rooms on both the first and second floors, and two separate garages.

Here's some more on this Encino palace, courtesy of its official listing:

"The chef's kitchen is a true delight and is sure to impress with its top-of-the-line appliances and ample counter space, along with a huge walk-in pantry. The primary suite is located upstairs and features his and her walk-in closets and two separate bathrooms and a nook off the primary that could be used as an office or nursery. The four additional bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of space for family and guests, while the two bedrooms downstairs are perfect for live-in staff. Conveniently, there are both upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms."

Also of note is the main house's curved staircase located in the grand entrance hall. Betts is seeking a buyer with an asking price of $9.995 million, and you can take a look at the property in the video below, from The Luxury Level on YouTube: