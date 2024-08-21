Miranda Kerr Sells Malibu "Bachelorette Pad" For $4.1 Million

Roughly ten years ago, shortly after her breakup with Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr treated herself to a $2.2 million bachelorette pad in Malibu. She and her current husband, billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, now live in a $100 million Holmby Hills estate, among other properties. So, in February, Kerr decided to part ways with the place, listing it for sale with an asking price of $4.5 million. And now, a buyer has been found who got a bit of a deal, reportedly paying $4.115 million.

The home spreads across a little more than 3,700 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The listing underlines its privacy and security, as well as its spectacular ocean views and meticulous landscaping. And it also points out that the property is actually home to both a main house and a "magical guest house":

"The main house exudes timeless elegance, featuring intimate living spaces adorned with high ceilings, walls of glass, and a majestic fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance for hosting unforgettable gatherings. Enjoy the beauty of the ocean view decks that stretch across the horizon, providing an idyllic backdrop for entertaining under the stars. Retreat to the sumptuous master suite, a sanctuary of tranquility and sophistication, offering unparalleled comfort and style. Ascend a flight of stairs to discover a hidden gem nestled amidst the trees – a magical guest house with expansive windows framing mesmerizing views, ensuring an unforgettable stay for your guests."

Outside, you'll find a 40-foot swimming pool with a pool house and a pond with its own waterfall, all tucked away in a nearly perfect Malibu location.

Kerr is not the first celebrity to have called this property home. For three decades, it was owned by James Whitmore, an acting legend from the old days of Hollywood in both TV and films. He held onto the home until his death in 2009, after which Kerr eventually ended up with it. However, the home's most recent buyers are reportedly not celebrities at all.

Take a look at the former home of Miranda Kerr (and James Whitmore before her) in the video below from the Luxury Malibu Property YouTube channel: