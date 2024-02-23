Miranda Kerr Lists Malibu Home For $4.5 Million

Model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr is parting ways with a nice cottage tucked away in Malibu, as Realtor.com reports that she's listed it with an asking price of $4,495,000. The house has plenty of space for either residents or frequent guests, with six bedrooms and five and a half baths spread out across 3,700 square feet of interior space.

Kerr gave a personal tour of the property, which she has owned for a decade, back in 2021, in a feature for a magazine. She said she "fell in love with it instantly," adding that she "loved the bones, the high ceilings, and the light that comes through the big windows." Then she likened the home to a big treehouse: "I loved climbing trees as a kid, and being amongst the trees, and that's how I feel in this house."

Kerr married Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, but before that she began making the home her own with extensive renovations. Her most unusual touch was the addition of bathtub and shower in the main bedroom:

"I have always wanted a bathtub in my bedroom, and now I have it! Before, when it was just Evan and me, there were so many bath nights. Now, I take baths with the babies."

Arguably too much information for a real estate listing, but that interview was published before she was selling the house. Now, the listing describes the experience of living in the home (or staying in the guest house) in truly sparkling terms:

"The main house exudes timeless elegance, featuring intimate living spaces adorned with high ceilings, walls of glass, and a majestic fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance for hosting unforgettable gatherings. Enjoy the beauty of the ocean view decks that stretch across the horizon, providing an idyllic backdrop for entertaining under the stars. Retreat to the sumptuous master suite, a sanctuary of tranquility and sophistication, offering unparalleled comfort and style. Ascend a flight of stairs to discover a hidden gem nestled amidst the trees – a magical guest house with expansive windows framing mesmerizing views, ensuring an unforgettable stay for your guests."

There's also a swimming pool and pool house, and other outdoor touches like a waterfall and pond. Then there's the Hollywood history of the cottage, which was first constructed back in the 1960s, and served as the home of famed actor James Whitmore for over 30 years.

Now, you can take a look at Miranda Kerr's Malibu home in the video below, from the Luxury Malibu Property YouTube channel: