Mindy Kaling Snaps Up Malibu Beach House That Once Belonged To Frank Sinatra, For Almost $10 Million

Mindy Kaling has reportedly expanded her real estate holdings with a property that could be considered the stuff of show business legend. That's because the 5,824-square-foot Malibu beach house isn't just a luxurious spread with plenty of room right on the water, but the Los Angeles Times reports that once upon a time it was the property of one Frank Sinatra.

Granted, Frank and his now also departed wife Barbara bought the property in 1990, not exactly the heyday of the Rat Pack. But it was still home to a star-studded party or two in its time, with famous faces like Dick Van Dyke, Gregory Peck, and Robert Wagner reportedly among them. The couple paid $3 million for the estate, tearing down the relatively humble cottage that stood there and replaced it with this much larger and more upscale residence designed in part by architect Edward "Ted" Grenzbach. Here's how the house is described in official marketing materials:

"With ample space for entertaining, the elevator-equipped residence boasts a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, endless dining and living spaces, a stunning indoor-outdoor bar, and patio overlooking a grassy lawn out to the ocean. The interior courtyard spotlights a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa. The massive sun-drenched master suite with vaulted ceilings encompasses a private terrace, dual bathrooms, a steam room, a hair salon, and dazzling views of the horizon ahead. Enjoy the summer wind year-round at the happiest place on earth."

The late Mrs. Sinatra passed away in 2017, after which the house became available as a primo summer rental for more than $100,000 per month. But now it's passed to a new generation of entertainer, and it remains to be seen if Mindy Kaling plans on throwing any Rat Pack-worthy blowouts in her new house. In any case, you don't need an invitation to take a look at the home in the video below from Hilton & Hyland: