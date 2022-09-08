Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch For $14 Million

One of the biggest real estate sales of the year in the vicinity of Nashville, TN has been closed, and the seller is none other singer Miley Cyrus, who recently let go of a 33.5-acre estate for $14.5 million. The buyer? One Matt Frauenshuh of Minneapolis, MN, who is reportedly the largest franchisee of Dairy Queen locations in the world, with more than 200 DQs under the control of his company, Fourteen Foods.

Dirt.com reports that the sprawling ranch is located about 20 miles outside of Nashville proper, in the town of Franklin. The main house on the property, with more than 6,800 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms, is surrounded by picturesque rural grounds, and official marketing materials emphasize the home's privacy:

"Nestled off of Old Hillsboro Road, North of hwy 96 you will find this 33+ acre estate with a custom home, views, and privacy. Great attention to detail can be seen throughout the home and property with the merging of new and old building materials."

Arguably even more impressive than the property itself is the profit Cyrus managed in the sale. She purchased the ranch in 2017 for just $5.8 million, which comes out to a 150 percent increase in its value over the last five years. The sale is pricey enough to put it in second place of the most expensive Nashville real estate purchases of the year, behind only another celebrity real estate acquisition – Reese Witherspoon reportedly spent $18 million on a compound in the ritzy Nashville neighborhood of Belle Meade earlier this year.

The sale comes as Cyrus has been letting go of various real estate holdings over the last couple of years. In 2020 she sold her Malibu home in a secret deal to the tune of $1.7 million, and last year she sold a Hidden Hills property for $7.2 million.

You can take a look at the former Miley Cyrus ranch in the video below from CHORD Real Estate on YouTube: