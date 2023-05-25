Miles Teller Pays $7.5 Million For Pacific Palisades Mansion And Lists $5.75 Million Studio City Home

In March, "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Whiplash" star Miles Teller and his model wife Keleigh Sperry paid $7.5 million for a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Now the couple has listed their Studio City starter house for $5.75 million, according to a recent Dirt.com report.

The Tellers paid $3 million for the Studio City property on spec nearly seven years ago. They got a home with more than 5,500 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

Here's how the home is described in its new listing:

"This stunning Modern Spanish style home seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with timeless architectural elements creating an exquisite oasis that will leave you captivated. From the moment you step beyond the private security gates and through the grand entrance, you will be greeted by a sense of opulence and sophistication. Spanning across a generous lot, this magnificent residence offers a spacious floor plan, encompassing five bedrooms and a wealth of luxurious amenities. The attention to detail and the superior craftsmanship is evident throughout the entire property. Rich hardwood flooring, beamed ceilings, and an abundance of natural light create a warm and inviting ambiance."

The listing goes on to boast about the house's gourmet chef's kitchen complete with all new appliances, home theater room, and its "expansive primary suite" with its own private balcony. Out back there's the obligatory swimming pool as well as a cabana and fireplace. The property is rounded out by a wine cellar, home office, and a three car garage.

It's a dream home for most people, but Teller is now ready to move on, and the house is now officially up for grabs.