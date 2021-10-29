Mike Shanahan Gets $16 Million For Incredible Denver Mansion, A Record For The Area

splits: 6

Mike Shanahan, former head coach of the Denver Broncos, has sold the mansion he and his wife Peggy Shanahan have owned outside Denver for almost 15 years, reports The Wall Street Journal. After completing construction on the home in 2008 (on land the couple reportedly purchased for about $4 million) and initially listing it with an asking price of $22 million five years ago, the couple have finally found a buyer, for $15.725 million.

The former Shanahan home, located in the tony Denver suburb of Cherry Hills Village, boasts more than 32,000 square feet of interior space, with six bedrooms and a whopping (and very un-superstitious) 13 bathrooms. And even though the Shanahans didn't get as much as they wanted for the house when they first put it up for sale, the $15.725 price still reportedly qualifies the residence as the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the greater Denver area.

That record-breaking price gives you an idea of the level of luxury and craft you can expect from this property. So does its official listing, which doesn't bring any false modesty to the table:

"Words do not adequately describe the splendor of this incredible property. Amazing entertainment options in a resort setting. Although grand in scale it is also a home for family and friends to comfortably share life and love. Tiled rug and skylight in the gathering room imported from Italy and England. Conservatory imported from England; Awesome great room surrounded by walls of doors opening to pool and entertaining courtyards; wine grotto boasts cigar lounge; Beautiful secondary bedroom suites appointed with sitting areas and fireplaces; professional wellness studio includes racquet ball court; two lane regulation bowling plus golf simulator; Gardens and grounds are nothing less than phenomenal with multiple fountains and waterfalls; changing rooms off pool; Two bed/four bath guest cottage."

When words don't adequately describe something, that leaves video to pick up the slack, and fortunately you can see what was once the Shanahan residence in the video below, by Richard Pruitt: