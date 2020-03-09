Mike Love Of The Beach Boys Lists Expansive Southern California Estate For $9 Million

Mike Love, the sometimes controversial Beach Boys singer, has put his impressive southern California estate on the market, reports TMZ. The property is located in Rancho Santa Fe, and Love is looking for a buyer who can spare close to $9 million to call the place their new home. More precisely, Love wants $8,650,000 for the Rancho Santa Fe estate, but the buyer will be getting a very handsome piece of property for their money.

The compound sprawls across 17,515 square feet, and boasts 270-degree views of the surrounding mountainside, the Pacific ocean, and the beautiful nearby golf course. Here's a rundown of the main house, courtesy of the property's official listing:

"This impressive home boasts a stately and very livable 3 level floor plan showcasing a grand foyer with dual staircases, formal living room with fireplace, formal bar, large-scale formal dining room, office, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, breakfast nook and professional appliances, that opens to the family room with soothing saltwater aquariums. In addition, eight luxurious bedroom ensuites with multiple walk-out terraces and balconies throughout will provide comfort for all your family members and guests. The expansive master retreat encompasses a generous custom built out dressing room, a sitting area with fireplace, wet bar with wine and beverage center as well as a double sided glass wall luxurious spa bath. Over-sized disappearing windows and patio doors draws you to the jaw dropping panoramic ocean and mountain views from the private master terrace."

Next door you'll find a nice one-bedroom guest house with its own balcony and outdoor spa. But the property also shines out of doors, with a fire pit with surrounding seating, a large vanishing edge swimming pool, a "custom spa complete with anatomically correct custom seating and foot jets," and, appropriately for the home of a Beach Boy, a swim-up bar.

You can take a look at Mike Love's recently listed Rancho Santa Fe estate in the video below, from Linda Sansone & Associates: