Wouldn't It Be Nice? Beach Boy Mike Love Lists Longtime Lake Tahoe Mansion For $43 Million

Wouldn't it be nice to have $43 million lying around?

If so, you could be the next owner of one of the most unusual celebrity homes in Lake Tahoe. Mike Love, the co-founder and longtime lead singer of the Beach Boys, has listed his longtime Incline Village mansion for $43 million. And this is not some ordinary luxury mountain home with a big fireplace and a hot tub. This is a nearly 20,000-square-foot spiritual rock star compound that Love and his wife, Jacquelyne, built into their primary residence over more than four decades.

The timing is fascinating. Lake Tahoe's Nevada shore, especially Incline Village, has become one of the hottest ultra-luxury real estate markets in America. Billionaires, tech founders, investors, and wealthy Californians have been flocking to the Nevada side of the lake for the privacy, the scenery, the outdoor lifestyle, and the lack of state income, corporate, and capital-gains taxes.

That has turned Incline Village into a full-blown billionaire magnet. Recent reports have connected Google co-founder Sergey Brin to a $42 million Tahoe purchase and early Tesla investor Steve Jurvetson to a record-setting $125 million Incline Village estate. Larry Ellison also bought the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in 2021 for around $345 million.

So Mike Love is not just selling a celebrity mansion. He is testing one of the richest little pockets of the American real estate market.

Forty Years In Tahoe

Love bought the land for his Tahoe estate in 1979 for $435,000. By then, the Beach Boys were already one of the most famous American bands of all time, thanks to songs like "Good Vibrations," "California Girls," "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice."

When Love was not performing around the world, he wanted privacy. Instead of buying directly on Tahoe's busier lakefront, he chose a secluded 2.5-acre parcel high above the water in Incline Village. The home is not lakefront, but it was designed to capture huge views of Lake Tahoe, Diamond Peak, the mountains, and the sky from nearly every room.

Love also made a move that would be extremely hard to duplicate today. To preserve the property's privacy, he placed an additional 6 acres around the estate into conservation. According to the listing agent, that means nobody can build around the property.

The Mansion

The estate spans nearly 20,000 square feet and has 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. The main living area features floor-to-ceiling glass, retractable doors that open to a terrace, and a two-story fireplace made from river rock. Naturally, there is a recording studio with pitched ceilings designed for acoustics, along with musical touches throughout the home, including a grand piano and a harp.

The rest of the mansion feels like a private resort. There is a professional chef's kitchen, a movie theater, a poker room, an arcade, a wine cellar and tasting room, a gym, a boardroom, two elevators, a cedar sauna, and a steam room. Love even built a private ice-skating rink stocked with skates in every size.

The home also reflects Love's long interest in meditation and spirituality. The entrance is marked by a 10-inch-thick hand-carved wood door featuring Ganesh and set with rubies, diamonds, and pearls. Inside, a koi pond sits beneath a wrought-iron spiral staircase that rises toward a hand-painted celestial dome. The home also includes a meditation room, radiant heated floors, an herb garden, and themed bedroom suites. Here is a video tour:

Why $43 Million?

At first glance, $43 million might sound aggressive for a non-lakefront Tahoe home. But the Nevada side of the lake is not behaving like a normal luxury market.

The tax advantages are a major part of the story. Nevada has no state income tax, no corporate income tax, and no capital-gains tax. For wealthy buyers coming from California, that can make an already desirable Tahoe property even more attractive. Brokers have said that Nevada-side Tahoe homes can command a steep premium over comparable California-side homes, especially at the very top of the market.

Love's property has the ingredients that matter in that world: scale, privacy, acreage, protected surrounding land, views, a major celebrity connection, and a location in one of the most coveted tax-friendly enclaves in the country.

This is also not Love's first major real estate sale in recent years. In 2020, we wrote about Love listing his Rancho Santa Fe estate in Southern California for $8.65 million. He sold that home in March 2021 for $7 million.

The Tahoe property is much more personal. Love and Jacquelyne raised their family there, made it their home base between tours, and became active members of the Incline Village community. They helped co-found the Lake Tahoe School and supported local institutions including the Incline Village Community Hospital.

Love paid $435,000 for the land in 1979. Nearly five decades later, the estate he built there is asking $43 million. That is almost 99 times the original land purchase price.

Will a buyer pay full price? Maybe. Maybe not. But in today's Nevada-side Tahoe market, a 20,000-square-foot Beach Boys compound with a recording studio, a meditation room, a jeweled Ganesh front door, an ice rink, and four decades of rock and roll history is exactly the kind of once-in-a-generation property that can make ultrawealthy buyers pay attention.