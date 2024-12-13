Michael Jordan Finally Sold His Chicago Mansion After More Than 12 Years On The Market

By on December 13, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

It's been almost three months since it was reported that Michael Jordan's legendary Chicago area mansion had finally found a buyer after well over a decade on the market. Now, public records show that the sale has finally closed, and we even know the closing price: $9.5 million, a steep drop from the $29 million it was first listed for all the way back in 2012.

It's also quite a bit of a discount compared to the property's last asking price, which came about in 2015 when it was reduced to $14.855 million, an unusual price point that had a numerological basis, as its five digits add up to Jordan's famous #23, which also happens to adorn the gates of his Chicagoland palace.

Known as Legend Point, the Highland Park home is sort of a Xanadu for Jordan's career and boasts such features as the doors from the original Playboy Mansion across its 56,000 square feet. The official listing, which says the 7-acre estate "is as legendary as His Airness himself," calls it a "monument to his tireless dedication and hard work" and touts the "signature touch" of its famous owner throughout. It has nine bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and amenities, including a putting green, a tennis court, a cigar lounge, and, of course, a regulation basketball court.

Luckily, Jordan didn't have to wait for this home to sell to buy another house. Back in April, he bought a mansion within a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, for $16.5 million, his second in the neighborhood.

As for the identity of the buyer, it has not yet been disclosed. Whoever it is will have their work cut out for them in making Jordan's custom-designed mansion feel like anything other than Michael Jordan's house, which is one likely reason the property has taken such a long time to sell. Jordan bought the property as a vacant lot in 1991 during his Chicago Bulls heyday, then proceeded to spend some $50 million building up Legend Point to his own idiosyncratic specifications. The result is a truly unique dream home that has to be one of the most instantly identifiable celebrity mansions ever built.

You can see it for yourself in two video tours below. The first is from realtor Enes Yilmazer:

And the second is from TheAgencyRE on YouTube:

