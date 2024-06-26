Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones List Their Westchester Mansion For $12 Million

An opulent mansion on the Hudson River in ritzy Westchester County, New York, belonging to Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The asking price for the home is $12 million, quite a bit more than the $4.5 million Zeta-Jones paid for the property in 2019.

The nearly 12,000-square-foot home with eight bedrooms and 12 baths was recently the location of a fundraiser for the Biden campaign, and its official listing touts it as a "classic Hudson River estate" as well as its location about 25 miles from Manhattan (and just a short walk from the town of Irvington). The listing goes on:

"Set amid 12 acres of open property, the house is perfectly positioned to capture the beauty of the land and water. Painstakingly restored in a modern aesthetic, the interior design is cool, comfortable, and quite simply stunning. With over 11,000 square feet on four levels, the house comprises eight en-suite bedrooms and twelve bathrooms. A 30-foot interior gallery leads to perfectly proportioned public rooms that blend formal and informal living. The first floor loggia opens to a 100-foot outdoor terrace that faces west towards the river with an elegant staircase that leads to the garden. The lower level includes recreation and play rooms, a gym, summer kitchen, full bath and 21-foot heated indoor pool."

Why would anybody want to sell such a gem of a home? Zeta-Jones said in a press statement:

"When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have! Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

Built in a Georgian architectural style, the home also boasts 130 feet of Hudson River frontage. And some prospective buyers may appreciate that in addition to the property's current famous owners, it also once belonged to Charles Lewis Tiffany, founder of the legendary Tiffany & Co.

Take a look at the beautiful Hudson River home of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the video below from the Houlihan Lawrence YouTube channel: