Michael Dell Lists Boston Penthouse For $35 Million

Back in 2020, Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of computer company Dell Technologies, paid $34 million for a penthouse at the top of the tallest residential building in the city of Boston. Dell has listed the property for sale, with an asking price that could net him a tidy profit of $1 million.

The $35 million penthouse (more precisely, the penthouse and two parking spaces that Dell purchased together three years ago) boasts more than 7,200 square feet of interior living space, plus a private balcony that spreads across 570 square feet. The two-story, five-bedroom abode sits at the top of Four Seasons Private Residences, One Dalton, which gives everyone lucky enough to be inside what its official listing calls "the highest and most awe-inspiring residential views in all New England." The listing goes on:

"This iconic residence offers an unprecedented opportunity to create a bespoke trophy home in the most premier full-service building in the City. Security-enabled elevator access discreetly delivers you to your exclusive private entry, nearly 750 feet above the City. This spectacular penthouse offers over 7,200 square feet of living space with a 570 square foot double-height grand terrace with outdoor fireplace, 50 square foot private balcony, soaring 11-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with the most expansive panoramic views of the City and beyond. Complete with access to the world-renowned Four Seasons, owners will enjoy the most carefully curated amenities Boston has ever seen. This penthouse is truly the pinnacle of luxury urban living in Boston."

It's also reportedly one of the most expensive real estate listings in Boston, and if Dell finds a buyer at his $35 million asking price he'll be matching the $35 million that another Boston penthouse, that one at the top of Millenium Tower, went for in the recent past. But it'll fall short of the $38.1 million waterfront residence in Nantucket that recently clinched the record for most expensive residence in all of Massachusetts.

Take a look at Dell's Four Seasons penthouse in the video below, from the Campion and Company Fine Homes and Real Estate YouTube channel: