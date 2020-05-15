Michael Bloomberg Spends $45 Million On Huge Colorado Ranch

Now that he's no longer running for president, billionaire Michael Bloomberg has a little more time to relax, which might be why he decided to add yet another property to his expansive real estate portfolio – and this one is pretty expansive all on its own. The Wall Street Journal reports that Bloomberg has purchased a 4,600-acre ranch from private equity firm co-founder (and fellow billionaire) Henry Kravis for almost $45 million.

Bloomberg will have plenty of room to stretch out at the property, located in northwest Colorado, but adjacent, via about an hour's drive, to Aspen. He'll also be able to enjoy a main house with 19,000 square feet of living space and five bedrooms, plus amenities like a hot tub, a wine cellar, and a home movie theater. Being a ranch, there's also plenty of other recreational facilities located on the property, including a swimming pool, tennis court, and even a four-hole golf course. There's also two guest houses, plus quarters for staff, a helipad, and hangar specifically for helicopters – in other words, Bloomberg won't be sacrificing much in the way of convenience for the out-of-the-way seclusion represented by the ranch.

Of course, if Bloomberg decides to spend very much time here, it's possible he'll want to redecorate Rocky Mountain-style rustic décor, complete with wall-mounted antlers he's probably not used to seeing in New York City.

CBS Denver featured the property, known as Westlands, when Kravis first put it up for sale last year. Take a look:

Bloomberg owns several luxurious properties both in and outside New York City, including homes in Bermuda, London, a condo elsewhere in Colorado, a Florida horse farm, a 50-acre estate in Westchester county, and a home in the Hamptons. He's also well fixed in Manhattan, with a lavish townhouse on the Upper East Side and a plum compound right next to Central Park.