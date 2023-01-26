Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home For $13 Million Six Months After Buying It For $12.5 Million

Michael B. Jordan, who is set to make his feature directorial debut with "Creed III," has listed a Los Angeles property he only just bought in May of last year. And that's after he's spent some $500,000 upgrading the home's air conditioning and security systems. He's listed the newly upgraded home for $12.995 million, slightly more than the $12.51 million he paid for it also in May 2022.

Referred to in its official listing as a "stunning private celeb-owned compound," the house has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms spread out across 12,300 feet of interior space. And despite Jordan's significant investment in upgrading its AC and security, it was only just built in 2021. The listing goes on:

"Once through the tall security gates and parked in the oversized motor court, the adventure begins as soon as you step though the magnificent 20-foot front door! Cast your eyes upon the luxurious finishes of various textures and textiles that adorn every inch of the home. You won't know where to look first. The grandeur of the home is captured by the soaring ceilings and spectacular architecture."

Located in the gated Royal Estates of Encino, privacy and security are two big components of this home, but it also has plenty of luxurious amenities, including a well-equipped gym complete with hot tub, a home movie theater with its own concession stand, a wine room, and an elevator. Then there are the two giant walk-in closets found in the master bedroom suite, which listing agent Andrew Mortaza says are "the biggest 'wow' factor for people when they walk through" the home.

Even if you can't walk through Michael B. Jordan's deluxe Encino mansion, you can do the next best thing and check out the property in the video below, courtesy of The Luxury Level YouTube channel: