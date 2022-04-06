Michael B. Jordan Seeks $7 Million For Hollywood Hills Mansion

Only among the rich and famous can you call a 4,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills with three bedrooms and five bathrooms a "bachelor pad," but that's the role that such a property was filling until recently for Michael B. Jordan. Dirt.com reports that the actor has listed the place he purchased for $5.8 million about two and a half years ago with an asking price of nearly $7 million.

That's $6.988 million, to be precise, and the property's official marketing materials have significantly loftier language in mind than "bachelor pad" when describing this secluded 1-acre property in the ritzy Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles:

"Set in the midst of Paradise is this one of a kind 1-ACRE luxury retreat filled with absolute privacy, tranquility and nature's beauty. This magnificent architectural masterpiece is truly a rare find. As the gate to the property opens you are greeted by a long driveway that is flanked by a canopy of trees. Upon the grand entrance, you are welcomed by sophisticated design and architecture by the world renowned designer Jeff Mills…The exterior of the home is equally as impressive. Walk out to over an acre of lushly landscaped heaven! Hosting events is a breeze. There are multiple areas for guests to gather for private conversations. The property has a 50 foot pool, an oversized hot tub, intimate seating areas, an outdoor kitchen, a stream-like waterfall and meandering walking paths. You truly feel like you have stepped into your own Zen Retreat."

The listing also boasts plenty of natural light inside the home, which is full of amenities including a spacious movie room and an emphasis on entertaining guests and harmonious indoor-outdoor flow. Inside the master bedroom, you'll find "soaring ceilings with exposed beams," a fireplace, multiple glass walls, several balconies, and an impressive spa-like bathroom.

While Jordan may be looking for more expansive digs together with model girlfriend Lori Harvey, he's leaving behind a pretty striking piece of LA real estate. You can take a closer look in the video below from Andrew Mortaza on YouTube: