Miami's Faena House Penthouse Up For Sale, At $37 Million

If you're sick of your current place of residence (and with how much time we're all spending at home lately, there's a good chance that you are), maybe you'd be interested in moving to a penthouse in Miami Beach's luxurious Faena House, an opportunity that can now be yours for $37 million, a steal compared to the $60 million billionaire Ken Griffin reportedly spent on another penthouse unit in the same building.

$37 million is the asking price for the recently listed Faena House penthouse apartment, which offers among numerous other amenities, outstanding views of the surrounding Atlantic Ocean, particularly from the more than 3,800-square-feet of outdoor deck space, that surrounds the penthouse and can be accessed from virtually every room inside.

Speaking of inside, there you'll find marble floors, up to date Miele appliances, and a home automation set-up by Crestron controlled by touch keypads built into the walls – a standard Faena House feature. Here's how the penthouse is described in its official listing:

"This exquisite residence atop the extraordinary Faena House, designed by Foster + Partners, PH A offers a rarefied and bespoke lifestyle…Inside, the penthouse offers a private elevator foyer, entrance hall, five bedrooms, six and a half baths, a grand living room where an owner can easily entertain in the ultimate style, and a generous kitchen and family dining area. The interior design, by Rob Wetzels, includes many custom features such as painted wall panels, intricate plasterwork, and monumental furnishings. In addition to the impressive amenities offered by the building, residents have full access to everything the adjacent Faena Hotel can provide."

This particular Faena House penthouse apartment is located on the penultimate floor of the building, putting it just below the even larger penthouse on the very top, with 6,400 square feet of interior space (not counting the outdoor terrace I mentioned earlier). And you can take a look at the Faena House penthouse in the video below from Alexander Team: