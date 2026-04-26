Miami Mansion Dripping With Cocaine, Presidential And Hollywood History Lists For $237 Million

Just last month, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, paid $170 million for a mansion on Miami's ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island. The purchase set a new all-time price record for a home in Miami-Dade County.

Unfortunately for Mark, that record may not last very long.

A waterfront estate in nearby Key Biscayne was just listed for a staggering $237 million. If it sells anywhere near that price, it won't just break Zuckerberg's record, it will obliterate it. And unlike most trophy properties, this one doesn't just come with ocean views and a massive price tag. It comes with one of the strangest backstories in real estate history. A backstory that involves President Richard Nixon, several films and television shows, and a whole bunch of cocaine.

The Current Owner

Let's start with the current owner, who, to be clear, has nothing to do with presidents, Hollywood, or cocaine.

That would be John Devaney, a Miami-based investor and founder of the firm United Capital Markets. Devaney made his fortune in the late 1990s and early 2000s by buying up risky mortgage debt, a strategy that made him extremely wealthy… right up until it didn't.

In fact, during the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Devaney was named to Time Magazine's infamous list of the "25 People to Blame for the Financial Crisis," a distinction he has said he is oddly proud of.

But long before that, Devaney had one of the most impulsive real estate purchases you'll ever hear.

In 2003, while taking a helicopter flying lesson over Key Biscayne, he spotted a massive concrete helipad jutting out into Biscayne Bay. Realizing he had just purchased his own helicopter and might need somewhere to land it, he flew back down, walked up to the front door of the house connected to the helipad… and made an offer on the spot.

He ended up paying around $15 million for the property, then spent another $15 million acquiring adjacent parcels to expand the estate into the 2.4-acre compound that exists today.

The Nixon Helipad

Is it rare for a home on Key Biscayne to have a helicopter pad?

Extremely.

In fact, this is the only residential property in the area with one. And the reason why is pretty incredible.

Long before the current mansion was built, this land was part of the waterfront compound used by President Richard Nixon as his so-called "Winter White House." During his presidency, Nixon made more than 50 visits to Key Biscayne, using the property as a warm-weather escape and an unofficial base of operations.

To handle the constant flow of aides, staff, and security, a massive concrete helipad was constructed directly into Biscayne Bay, extending out from the shoreline. Marine One would land there regularly, bringing the president and his inner circle in and out of the compound.

That same structure still exists today.

And here's the really important part: it could never be built again.

Modern environmental regulations would almost certainly prohibit constructing a 20,000-square-foot concrete platform jutting into Biscayne Bay. The helipad is essentially "grandfathered in," a relic from a different era of development.

Today, it serves a very different purpose. The platform doubles as a private deep-water marina capable of accommodating yachts up to 200 feet long, an amenity that is virtually impossible to replicate anywhere nearby.

For the type of buyer who shops in the $200+ million range, that alone might be worth a significant portion of the asking price.

Look how much the helipad stands out compared to the other houses:

From Presidential Retreat To Cocaine Trafficker

If the Nixon connection wasn't strange enough, what happened next is even more unexpected.

The current house sitting on the property today wasn't built until around 1981, several years after Richard Nixon left office. The developer behind the modern estate was a pilot named Roberto Striedinger, who constructed the roughly 13,000-square-foot mansion that still stands today.

The home was designed to impress. It features soaring 24-foot ceilings, expansive waterfront views, original marble floors, and one of its most iconic elements, a glass elevator that cuts through the center of the house. Even decades later, much of the original design remains intact, giving the property a distinctly retro, almost cinematic feel.

The story behind its builder is just as dramatic.

Take a wild guess how a PILOT named ROBERTO earned a fortune in MIAMI in the 1980s, which enabled him to build a 13,000 square foot mansion…

In 1988, Roberto was named in a sweeping federal indictment tied to a massive cocaine trafficking network that also ensnared Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega. According to testimony, Striedinger claimed he had attended meetings with high-level members of the Medellín Cartel, including figures from the orbit of Pablo Escobar.

He was arrested in July 1990 in Key Biscayne, not far from the very home he had purchased just a few years earlier. Facing serious federal charges, Striedinger ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. In exchange for his testimony, more severe charges were dropped, and his potential sentence was reduced.

During that cooperation, he made a particularly blunt admission: part of the money used to buy the Nixon-connected Key Biscayne property came directly from his illegal drug operations.

At one point, he was still laundering money through a Texas bank to make mortgage payments on the house just weeks before his arrest.

The U.S. government eventually seized the property as part of its crackdown on cartel-linked assets, bringing an abrupt end to one of the more surreal chapters in Miami real estate history.

Here is a pretty amazing drone tour of the property:

Frank Lopez's Mansion

As if the property's real-life backstory wasn't already cinematic enough, Hollywood eventually decided to make it official.

In 1983, when Roberto was the owner, the home was used as the residence of drug lord Frank Lopez in the classic film "Scarface." For millions of viewers, this is the version of the house they recognize instantly.

The mansion's most famous feature, its glass elevator, plays a starring role. In one of the film's most memorable moments, a young Michelle Pfeiffer makes her entrance by descending the elevator in a sleek blue dress:

More than 40 years later, that same elevator is still in place.

The home's distinctive design, from its soaring ceilings to its bold, almost futuristic interiors, made it a natural fit for the over-the-top aesthetic of "Scarface." It didn't just serve as a filming location. It helped define the look and feel of the movie's world of excess.

And "Scarface" wasn't the only production to take advantage of the property. The house also appeared in the credits of the hit 1980s TV series "Miami Vice," further cementing its place in pop culture history.

So at this point, this single property has managed to rack up an almost absurd résumé:

Presidential retreat.

Cartel-funded mansion.

Hollywood film set.

And now, it's trying to become the most expensive home ever sold in Miami.

This Is NOT Tony Montana's Mansion

Even though this property is widely referred to as the "Scarface mansion," it is not the home of Tony Montana.

In the movie, this house belongs to Frank Lopez, the older drug lord played by Robert Loggia.

Tony's own mansion isn't even in Miami.

That iconic estate, known as "El Fureidis," is actually located in Montecito, roughly 3,000 miles away from the neon-lit version of Miami portrayed in the film. The property last sold in 2015 for around $12 million, and it was later listed in 2022 for $40 million, though it never found a buyer at that price. Here's a video tour of that house if you're curious: