Metro Networks Founder David Saperstein Lists Malibu Mansion For $115 Million

If you're looking for a place to hang your hat in a particularly expensive and affluent area of Malibu, California, the mansion recently put up for sale by David Saperstein, founder of Metro Networks, may fit the bill, provided you have $115 million to spend. And, as The Wall Street Journal recently reported, if Saperstein is able to find a buyer at that price, the mansion would instantly become one of the most expensive residences in Los Angeles history.

The mansion is located, fittingly enough, in an area known as Paradise Cove, where many other prominent figures like billionaire Stan Kroenke and wife Ann Walton Kroenke and former Paramount chief Frank Mancuso also have mansions of their own. And whether it ends up selling for $115 million or not, this is a truly impressive home, constructed in an unusual wedge-shaped design, with two wings converging on a point that faces the ocean, all overlooking a swimming pool with the same distinctive shape.

The house boasts 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms spread across more than 10,600 square feet of living space. And of course, the location is as close to perfect as you can hope for, described in the property's official listing as "[u]nparalleled coastal living in this world-class location with many captivating views, elegance, relaxation, and an abundance of privacy, yet just a beach walk from Paradise Cove." The listing goes on:

"Sweeping scenery from public rooms and intimate areas abound. Custom-built to perfection using the finest materials in a masterful blend of indoor outdoor and seamless living spaces overlooking the beauty of the Pacific Ocean…This extraordinary home and tranquil grounds on the ocean are rare with amenities too numerous to mention. An incomparable crown jewel epitomizing Malibu's luxury lifestyle make this home a must see."

That leaves out such amenities as a professional-grade screening room with room for 20 viewers, an interior elevator, up-to-date appliances, a sophisticated security system, and much more, all controlled by a Savant Pro Smart Home system – which all goes toward explaining why it's been listed with such a high asking price.