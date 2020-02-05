Meryl Streep Sells Tribeca Penthouse For Just Under $16 Million

Actor extraordinaire Meryl Streep has been trying to get rid of her luxurious and spacious Tribeca penthouse for almost a year and a half, since listing it back in August of 2018. Now, after being forced to drop the price a few times since initially listing it, Streep has finally found a buyer for the residence, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The four-bedroom penthouse sits at the top of River Lofts in Tribeca, where other famous faces like Gwyneth Paltrow have lived (she sold her own loft back in 2017 for $10.7 million). That's at least in part thanks to the building's focus on privacy for its residents, with features like an underground parking garage with an elevator that goes straight to the above-ground units. Here's how the penthouse itself was described in its official marketing materials:

"The work of National Design Award–winning Tsao & McKown architects, the full-service River Lofts condominium features a recently renovated fitness center, a 24-hour doorman, a bicycle room, a garden, and an easily accessible on-site garage. From the building's elegant lobby, a keyed elevator leads directly to a private vestibule in the penthouse. It overlooks the popular Hudson River Park, and the shops, restaurants, and other attractions of TriBeCa—New York's cultural capital—and SoHo are steps away."

Despite the multiple price cuts, Streep is still getting out of her Tribeca penthouse with a significant profit compared to the $10.131 million she and her husband (artist and sculptor Don Gummer) paid for it back in 2006.

You can take a look at the now former Streep penthouse in the video below from Sotheby's International Realty: