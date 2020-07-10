Max Scherzer Of The Washington Nationals Buys $9.8 Million Home In Florida

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is putting down some new roots down south, in the town of Jupiter, Florida, according to a recent tweet from Darren Rovell. Scherzer paid nearly $10 million for the home, located in in an exclusive and upscale gated community by the maritime themed name of Admirals Cove.

The house, with its five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms spread across more than 7,700 square feet of living space, is located on a .71-acre lot with more than 120 feet of waterfront, as per the property's official listing. The listing goes on:

"Luxury awaits you around every corner, 5 bedroom plus a club room, a master suite fit for a King and Queen, sleek in design plus a 4 car garage. Chef's kitchen with an over-sized back lit center island prep station, dual wall ovens, LaCornue gas range, all overlooking the family room and breakfast area. Surround yourself in luxury in the Master Suite – His and Hers baths, boutique style closets, soaking tub and large shower. Spend countless hours outdoors looking down the water, enjoying the resort style pool and lounging area. Protected dock for a 70′ boat just minutes from the Intracoastal."

Admirals Cove is a private residential community structured around some of the area's natural waterways and is loaded with luxury amenities, including a private resort known as The Club.

You can take a look at the new Scherzer place in Jupiter in the video below, courtesy of Tony & Adriana Orrico of Loggerhead Realty. Have fun: