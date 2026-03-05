Retired MLB Star Matt Holliday Seeks $12 Million For His 136-Acre Oklahoma Compound – Featuring a Private Baseball Field and $2 Million Pool

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Holliday spent 14 seasons crushing baseballs for a living. Now the seven-time All-Star is hoping to crush the Oklahoma real estate market.

Holliday has listed his sprawling Oklahoma estate for $12 million, a price that currently makes it the most expensive single-family home on the market in the state. The 136-acre compound sits just outside Stillwater, about an hour north of Oklahoma City, and includes something you almost never see on a private residence: a full-scale baseball field.

The field is not some novelty backyard diamond. It features professional turf, stadium-style lighting, batting cages, seating areas, and even a massive fire pit positioned behind home plate. According to the listing agent, the field was built so Holliday's sons could train at home. That investment appears to have paid off.

Holliday's eldest son, Jackson Holliday, was selected first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and made his major league debut in 2024. Another son, Ethan Holliday, followed close behind when he was selected fourth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

In other words, this private baseball field has already produced two top draft picks.

Holliday purchased the 136-acre property in 2018 for roughly $3 million and built the main residence in 2022. The home spans approximately 7,500 square feet and was designed in a Texas Hill Country style, featuring stone exteriors, metal roofing, and large windows overlooking the surrounding land.

Inside, the house includes five bedrooms, an open-plan living space that combines the kitchen, dining, and lounge areas, a butler's pantry, and two separate offices. The primary suite includes dual closets, and the home is designed to accommodate large gatherings.

But the property's amenities extend well beyond baseball.

The estate includes a putting green, running trails, a pond, a guest house, a workshop, and an indoor sports complex with both pickleball and basketball courts. There is also a gym and multiple outdoor entertainment spaces designed for hosting large groups.

The centerpiece of the backyard may be the massive two-level swimming pool, which reportedly cost around $2 million to build. The pool includes a waterfall, a swim-through grotto, and seating areas built directly into the rockwork. Here is a video tour:

The home is being offered furnished, though Holliday's baseball memorabilia will not be included in the sale.

During his MLB career, Holliday earned around $160 million playing for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and most famously the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a seven-time All-Star and won a World Series championship with the Cardinals in 2011.

Now retired from the game, Holliday appears ready to pass along the unique property that helped train the next generation of big-league talent. Whether the next owner also produces a pair of top MLB draft picks remains to be seen.