Mary Tyler Moore's Estate Seeks $22 Million For Connecticut Estate

A beautiful 7-acre estate in Greenwich, Connecticut that was purchased by the late television and film legend Mary Tyler Moore with her husband Dr. S. Robert Levine in 2006 has hit the market. And the property has been listed with an asking price of $21.9 million, more than double what the couple paid for it.

But Levine told WSJ that it wasn't profit or the real estate market that convinced him to sell, but instead his "massively difficult" parting of ways with the property is to help him move on from Moore's death, which happened in 2017. "It's Mary's house," he said. "If I'm going to step into my 'what next?,' I decided I have to step away from the house."

The house itself is in the Georgian Colonial style, with more than 13,800 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. And the property's official listing takes the somewhat unusual step of actually mentioning its late previous owner by name:

"A captivating retreat in the heart of Greenwich with a storied pedigree, this distinguished Georgian Colonial was home to the late Mary Tyler Moore. Following a meandering stream to Oakley Pond, the long, gated drive leads to the quietly secluded stone house on 7.37 acres of private, sweeping grounds landscaped by Janice Parker and buffered by 5 acres of conservation. Exquisitely expanded and renovated, the 13,825 sq ft floor plan designed by architect Stephen Wang features 2,000+ sq ft primary suite with dual baths, dressing rooms and generous closets."

The property is also home to a separate one-bedroom guest apartment above a three-bay garage, and amenities include a sunny glass conservatory, a gym complete with jacuzzi, steam shower, and sauna, an elevator, and a 65-foot swimming pool.

You can see the late Mary Tyler Moore's Greenwich estate in the video below: