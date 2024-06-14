Martha Stewart Bought A Condo In The "Only Murders in the Building" Complex For $12.3 Million

The Belnord, the upscale apartment complex in the Upper West Side of Manhattan best known to the general public as the real-world stand-in for The Arconia, setting of the hit mystery-comedy series "Only Murders in the Building," has just become home to another famous face. This time, it's Martha Stewart, who will hopefully not get embroiled in any real-life murder mysteries during her time in the building.

Stewart purchased a duplex unit in The Belnord for $12.3 million. That's a slight discount compared to the unit's most recent listing price of $13.2 million and a pretty hefty one compared to the $18 million the unit was first listed for back in 2017.

Stewart's new pad at The Belnord sits on floors 11 and 12 of the property and takes up a little over 4,600 square feet, with six bedrooms and seven baths. The interior was designed by Robert A.M. Stern and it overlooks the building's meticulously landscaped courtyard, just one of many amenities offered by the upscale complex. Others include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, an entertainment lounge and catering kitchen for gatherings, a game room and sports court, and even a children's playroom. Of course, facilities like that don't come cheap, and residency in the building carries with it a reported common charge fee of over $4,400 per month.

It's not known how much time Stewart will be spending in the deluxe condo, but her primary residence remains the stately Westchester estate that sprawls across 156 acres and which she bought for $15.2 million back in 2002. Last year, just before closing on this new condo, she sold a West Village triplex for $31 million.

Images of the specific condo that Stewart has purchased are scarce, but if you don't already feel you know it in and out from watching "Only Murders in the Building," you can take a look at The Belnord itself in the video below from the MEIER Real Estate YouTube channel.