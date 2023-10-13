With Recent $23 Million Acquisition, "Friends" Creator Marta Kauffman Now Owns Maybe The Most Insane Property In Malibu

She might not be a household name, but Marta Kauffman co-created a little TV show called "Friends." Thanks almost entirely to "Friends," (though she has created a few other shows), Marta and her producing partner/co-creator David Crane are BOTH sitting net worths of $700 million.

Using her considerable fortune, back in July 2001 Marta and her husband Michael paid $2.7 million for an oceanfront mansion in Malibu. Located on one of the most exclusive stretches of land, Broad Beach, they proceeded to tear down the existing structure and two years later had completed a gorgeous new mansion.

Separating Marta's home from the neighboring home for the last two decades was an FULL COURT OCEANFRONT basketball court! The basketball court belonged to the neighbor, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio. There are a number of oceanfront pools and tennis courts in Malibu, but this is the only full court basketball court.

Marta just bought Mark's house for $23.6 million. She now owns 1.3 acres of Broad Beach oceanfront property with 7,000 square feet of combined living space, and a full-sized oceanfront b-ball court.

Kauffman nabbed the property at a slight discount. It was initially listed by Mark Attanasio with an asking price of almost $25 million. Before it was listed for sale it was available as a rental for $150,000 a month.

Visual materials on the home are scarce, but some of its reported features include an oceanfront patio for enjoying the spot's one-of-a-kind ocean views, plus a private balcony upstairs. Outside, along with the basketball court, you'll find lawns, gardens, a Jacuzzi, and a fire pit, but most striking of all is probably that one-bedroom guest house, a rarity in an area where land is as expensive as it is at Broad Beach.