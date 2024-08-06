Mark Zuckerberg Is Constructing A Massive Compound On Lake Tahoe

Not content to own just one sprawling Bond villain-esque compound like the one in Hawaii, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is also building a similarly huge lair off the shore of Lake Tahoe, according to an SFGate report. Little is known about the compound, but it is said to consist of at least seven different structures so far across 10 acres.

Over the period of roughly a year between December 2018 and January 2019, Zuckerberg had already been reported to have spent some $59 million on two adjacent plots of land on Lake Tahoe's western shore. He reportedly did this through a corporation called Golden Range LLC, and his secrecy and privacy measures included having the real estate agents involved in the sale sign non-disclosure agreements. Nevertheless, the sales were reported by The Wall Street Journal at the time.

Of the two homes that stood on the two properties Zuckerberg purchased, one has already been torn down, and construction on his Lake Tahoe dream compound has already begun. Plans for the other house, including whether or not it will eventually be torn down like its neighbor, are unknown. The homes' historic status would have normally protected them from demolition due to local laws, so Zuckerberg and Golden Range had to get special permission from authorities to tear down the historic cabins on what was known as the Carousel Estate. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency posted a letter in 2022 saying "that the structures have undergone a series of additions and modifications over time which have significantly impacted the historic integrity of the property and therefore are viewed to not be of significance."

Planning documents reported by SFGate show approval for a 20,000-square-foot main house in an L-shape, plus a bunk house, a gym, a gatehouse, an office, and a guesthouse. Zuckerberg also has extensive landscaping projects in store for the property, including various trails and bridges throughout. Unlike his somewhat infamous Kauai compound, there don't seem to be any underground features, at least not yet.