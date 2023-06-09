Mariah Carey Sells Atlanta Mansion For $4.3 Million… A $1.35 Million Loss

Pop star Mariah Carey bought a four-acre property with a 12,600-square-foot mansion in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs back in 2021 for $5.65 million. It has just been officially confirmed that Carey has sold the mansion for $4.3 million, which represents a loss of roughly $1.35 million compared to what she paid for it two years ago.

The buyer also paid less than the property's most recent asking price of a little under $5 million. Carey first listed the house for sale in September of last year, a more optimistic time when the home was listed for $6.5 million.

As for the property itself, it's a southern gem at any price. Here's a clip from its most recent official listing:

"Gated and situated on a private hilltop with classic Southern architecture, this Stephen Fuller designed home offers a breathtaking level of style and elegance set on 4 private acres with pool, pool house and tennis courts."

The listing also touts the house's large outdoor terrace, home theater, home gym, and private guest suite. There's also a "bonus level" on the third floor that contains the mansion's recording booth, a feature that must have been a selling point for Carey.

The buyer is reportedly Michael Dickey, head of Modern Luxury Media, a magazine publishing company.

You can take a look at Mariah Carey's former Atlanta mansion in the video below, from the Travis Reed & Associates YouTube channel: