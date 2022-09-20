Mariah Carey Lists Lavish Atlanta Mansion For $6.5 Million

Less than a year ago, pop queen Mariah Carey purchased a lavish mansion in a suburb outside Atlanta, Georgia for $5.65 million. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports that she's now listed the home for sale, basically transposing the digits she spent on the property in order to reach her asking price of $6.5 million.

Spread across about four acres in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, the property is reportedly being let go by Carey in order for her to relocate back to New York. Nevertheless, the home is perfect for a musician, equipped as it is with a recording booth among its many other amenities. Designed by notable architect Stephen Fuller, here's how the home is described in official marketing materials:

"Gorgeous new white kitchen with island seating for 14 people, completely refurbished tennis court, oversized pool with diving board, and plenty of space for laying out or entertaining on the patio. Large pool pavilion features outdoor kitchen, and half bathroom. Extensive lawns with tennis court, pond, fountain, children's play area and swing set, as well as flat green space for exercise or weekend enjoyment. Owner Suite with attached office or sitting room, en suite bathroom, and double doors opening to private patio and flat rear lawn. His and her vanities, separate tub and shower, as well as walk in closet with built-ins. Formal Dining room seats 12+ with catering service area. Basement includes two additional guest suites, home theater with seating for 10 viewers, oversized gym, and bonus room. Upstairs nanny suite with breakfast kitchen, and completely open and finished 3rd floor space with half bathroom, perfect for teen area, or private owner retreat."

The listing also touts the home's "recent comprehensive renovation," though the house itself reportedly dates back to the 1990s. That renovation included that aforementioned recording booth, which listing agent Shanna Bradley says was installed on Carey's behalf during her brief time as owner of the home.

Carey's hopefully soon-to-be-former Atlanta digs spread across 12,600 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The WSJ story also mentions a recent burglary at the home, in July of this year, but Bradley says this didn't contribute to Carey's decision to list the home for sale.

You can take a look at the mansion in the YouTube video below, from Travis Reed & Associates on YouTube.