Marc Anthony Wants $27 Million For His South Florida Mansion

Marc Anthony is seeking a buyer for a very impressive Italian-style estate located in Coral Gables, FL, near Miami. Anthony bought the mansion about two years ago from rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi for $19 million, and now the Los Angeles Times is reporting he's seeking $27 million for the 17,000-square-foot home constructed in 2016.

Like all of the best pieces of real estate, this property has its own proper name, as revealed in official marketing materials:

"One of a kind opportunity to live in Villa Costanera on desirable Islands of Cocoplum & Coral Gables waterway. This Amalfi coast inspired masterpiece offers 20,546 sq living space & sits on 1.3 acres corner lot with 480′ water frontage & dock with ocean access, 12 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, 2 powder rooms, commercial elevator, custom crafted Italian kitchen + butler's pantry, huge master suite with his/her bath, expansive terraces, fabulous views of garden and waterway, 2 kitchens, wine cellar, separate guest/staff quarters, outdoor entertainment area + summer kitchen, covered terraces, heated pool & so much more. Unique architecture by renowned architect Rafael Portoundo allows natural light to radiate throughout every room. Will exceed your expectations!"

Whether Villa Costanera exceeded Anthony's expectations isn't known, but it evidently at least met them since he declined to make any changes to the property while he lived there.

If Anthony finds a buyer at his $27 million asking price, he'll be making an $8 million profit on the home, which will more than make up for the $1 million loss he incurred on a real estate sale in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles a couple of years back. And Dirt.com reports that he's also been trying to get rid of a Long Island estate he owned with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez for years.

You can take a look at Marc Anthony's Coral Gables estate, now listed for a cool $27 million, in the video below from realtor Barbara Estela: