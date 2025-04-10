"Full House" Creator Jeff Franklin Lists Lavish Beverly Hills Estate With Manson Family Infamy For $50 Million

What do you get when you combine Hollywood wealth, architectural grandeur, and one of the darkest chapters in Los Angeles history? You get Jeff Franklin's sprawling Beverly Hills estate — a 21,000-square-foot mansion perched on the infamous site where the Manson Family carried out the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969.

Jeff Franklin, best known as the creator of the wholesome 90s sitcom Full House, has been trying to offload the property for years. Now, he's relisting it — again — with a dramatically reduced asking price of $50 million, down from its original 2022 price tag of $85 million.

Known as Villa Andalusia (and sometimes referred to as the Cielo Estate), this architectural marvel was designed by renowned "King of the Mega-Mansion" architect Richard Landry, and built with opulence in mind. Think: a private resort masquerading as a single-family home.

A Dream Home With a Dark Backstory

Franklin purchased the property in the late 1990s for $6 million, finishing the massive project himself with years of additional construction and custom design. Today, the estate boasts nine bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and an outrageous list of resort-style amenities.

Here's how the listing describes it:

"Multiple waterfalls, a lazy river and an infinity pool dot the landscape shrouded in complete privacy… Walk down the arched hallway to the sitting room with a massive indoor shark tank that looks into the dining room."

Other standout features of the estate include:

A billiard room with soaring 40-foot ceilings

A chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and a stone pizza oven

A great lawn accessible via tiki torch-lined paths, a 35-foot water slide, and a grotto

A private movie theater

A game room

A full bar

A sauna

A hair salon

A tranquil koi pond

And an eccentric collection of custom-designed bathrooms, each described as having "a character all its own"

"This is not a developer build," the listing reads. "It is a home that was crafted with love and intention." And you can take a full tour of the estate in this video:

A Notorious Location

The jaw-dropping luxury of Villa Andalusia may serve a dual purpose — not just to impress, but perhaps to help erase the haunting legacy of the land it sits on. Long before Jeff Franklin began construction on his custom-built mega-mansion in the late 1990s, the address was known for something far darker.

In the 1960s, this hilltop plot in Benedict Canyon was home to a much more modest house — a secluded, mid-century estate tucked away from the prying eyes of Los Angeles. In 1969, it became the site of one of the most infamous crimes in American history when actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by followers of Charles Manson. The original house, then owned by film director Roman Polanski, stood for decades after the tragedy, becoming one of Hollywood's most chilling and morbid landmarks.

In the early 1990s, the house was rented by Trent Reznor, frontman of Nine Inch Nails, who converted it into a home recording studio he dubbed Le Pig — a reference to the word scrawled in blood on the front door during the murders. Reznor recorded most of his critically acclaimed album The Downward Spiral at the property. But his fascination with the location came to an end after a visit from Debra Tate, Sharon Tate's sister, who confronted him about living and working in the house.

"She said: 'Are you exploiting my sister's death by living in her house?' For the first time, the whole thing kind of slapped me in the face," Reznor later recalled. "She lost her sister from a senseless, ignorant situation that I don't want to support."

Reznor moved out in 1993. Before he left, he removed the infamous front door and installed it at his recording studio in New Orleans.

Not long after, real estate investor Alvin Weintraub purchased the property, demolished the original home in 1994, and changed the address from 10050 Cielo Drive to 10066, in an effort to give the land a clean slate.

Franklin acquired the vacant lot soon after for $6 million and began constructing the grand Mediterranean-style estate that stands today — a lush, high-end reinvention of a location once associated with darkness.