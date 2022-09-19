Mansion That Stands On Notorious Manson Murder Site Gets Price Reduction By "Full House" Creator Jeff Franklin

Here's an unusual piece of show business trivia for you. On the site that once was home to the house where Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, and several others were murdered by the Mansion Family, there's a mansion owned by none other than "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin.

The original house was torn down back in the 90s and a new one put up in its place, but the connection might still be taking a toll on the property's prospects on the market. Franklin listed the house in January with an asking price of $85 million and trying again in June at $70 million. It has now hit the market once again at yet another discount, this time for $60 million.

Regardless of the sad history of the address, the mansion itself is a beauty, with nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, plus great views of downtown LA and the Pacific Ocean. But that doesn't begin to capture the insane wealth of amenities the mansion has as well, including a home movie theater, spa, gym, hair salon, pool room, underground 16-car garage, and a shark tank!

Then there's the pool, which is more like a water park than a standard swimming pool. It comes equipped with three waterfalls, two jacuzzis, a swim-up bar, a grotto, a koi pond, a lazy river, and a giant 35-foot water slide.

Franklin has been the sole owner of the mansion since it was built in 1994, but has been ready to move on for some time now. As for the murder house that once stood in its place, it was last occupied by none other than Nine Inch Nails industrial auteur Trent Reznor, who is said to have recorded much of his classic 1994 album "The Downward Spiral" there, a decision he later came to regret.

You can check out Franklin's own "Full House" palace in the video below, from Barcelo Photography, Inc. on Vimeo: