Mansion That Once Belonged To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Is Back On The Market For $44.5 Million

Sometimes if you want to live in a home that was once occupied by celebrities, you have to put up with a few degrees of separation. If that's acceptable to you, you might be interested in the recent return of a mansion that once belonged to Hollywood royalty to the real estate market: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Now, the Beverly Hills mansion (which has at least one classic-era movie star in its lineage as well) is for sale with an asking price of $44.5 million.

The home was most recently listed for sale in April of last year, when it had a more optimistic price of $56 million. A month after that, Realtor.com reports, it got a significant price slash and was down to $49 million. Now we see it has another price reduction, so the hunt for a buyer is officially on once again.

Here's how the mansion is described in its official listing:

"The estate has been meticulously upgraded yet has kept all the architectural integrity of a bygone era. The main house features 4 bedrooms en suite upstairs and a private exercise room. Dining room seats up to 20. Bar room with original fireplace converts to digital projector room with compliance to Bel-Air circuit list specifications customized gourmet cooking kitchen with eat-in area. Lower level includes a bar and sitting room opening to huge swimming pool and outdoor living area with fireplace. The estate includes a newly built tennis court with tennis pavilion and second story guest house. Separate gated entry on two streets. Complete and ultimate privacy. The ultimate in pedigree in Beverly Hills."

The mansion has plenty of Hollywood history in its walls, and not just from the occupancy of the formerly married Brad and Jen. It was built way back in 1934 for film star Frederic March and his wife Florence Eldridge, so its credentials as a home for married stars are strong. And you can take a look at the gorgeous house in the video below from Hilton & Hyland: