Mansion From "Big Little Lies" And "Basic Instinct" Hits The Market For $30 Million

A luxurious Carmel, California beachfront estate featured prominently in the HBO series "Big Little Lies" has been put up for sale. The asking price?

$29.62 million

And believe it or not, that's actually somewhat of a steal compared to its initial asking price from three years ago…

$52.4 million

The two-acre property is distinguished as the biggest oceanfront lot in the Carmel Highlands. It was purchased by its current owner, software engineer Gary Vickers, for $14.43 million in 2018. Vickers was adding the property to a huge complex of residences he'd acquired in the area, dubbing the spread "The Seven Coves of Spindrift," but he decided to put this parcel up for sale separately less than a year later.

On its own, it's known as "the Lodge at Spindrift," and has 12,100 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms.

Fans of the HBO drama "Big Love" will recognize this mansion as couple's therapy retreat featuring characters played by Reese Witherspoon and Adam Scott.

In addition to its "Big Little Lies" appearance, it might also be familiar to fans of the 1992 film "Basic Instinct," in which it starred as the luxurious beach house of thriller author/possible murderer Cathrine Tramell, memorably played by Sharon Stone.

On the amenities side, the main level features (per its official listing) "a gourmet kitchen, glassed breakfast room, grand living room, palatial primary suite, and a two-story library," while the other two floors have a gym, sauna, second kitchen, and a pool and sauna that are handsomely enclosed by the house itself.

Outside you'll find "a sensory experience second to none," with garden paths around and through the area's naturally landscaped scenery. Then there's the secluded beachfront fire pit, with its magnificent sunset views all year long.

The house was first constructed in 1983 but has purportedly undergone extensive renovations over the last few years. You can take a look at the home in the video below from Reidy Productions: