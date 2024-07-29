Mandy Moore And Taylor Goldsmith List Pasadena Home For $6 Million

More than seven years ago, in 2017, Mandy Moore and Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith were engaged to be married and looking for a house together in Pasadena. They found one, paying almost $2.6 million for a mid-century home that they then proceeded to modernize with extensive renovations. Now, the couple are looking to part ways with the home with an asking price of $6 million.

The home originally dates back to the 1950s and boasts more than 3,550 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and three baths. And its official listing touts much more than space and location, framing the property as a top-to-bottom visual experience:

"Designed to maximize the quintessential Southern California lifestyle and sited to benefit from natural light, sweeping vistas and garden views, this mid-century modern home is quiet luxury defined. From the stacked brick facade curving into the entry and living room, to the aggregate bench hearth in the family room amplifying the artistry of terrazzo floors, elegance and welcome are the mantra. Brass inlays score the terrazzo creating symmetry and warmth that crescendos at the copper fireplace hood separating living and dining rooms. An array of carefully curated brass lighting fixtures echo this warm welcoming feeling, carrying it to every room."

Views of the surrounding Pasadena hillsides seem to have been the focus of the home's design, particularly in its "showcase vestibule" that "picture windows serving as art walls offering sun drenched built-in sofa seating below blue skylight views." You even get a canyon view from the bathtub in the primary suite's bathroom. Outside a pool and patios combine with the natural scenery "to create an ever changing one-of-a-kind experience," per the listing.

Moore herself took to Instagram to commemorate the listing, which evidently has a significant amount of sentimental value:

"Today, our home that we lovingly restored from the studs, is available for its next chapter and owner. It's bittersweet as [Taylor] and I got engaged, married and brought home 2 babies here but I'm thrilled to see who she goes to next. It's SUCH a special space."

You can take a look at this special place below, thanks to the Epp Imaging YouTube channel: