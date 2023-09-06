Madonna's Father Lists Michigan Winery For Almost $5 Million

Back in the late 1980s, Silvio "Tony" Ciccone, best known as the father of Madonna, bought a vineyard in Michigan. It eventually developed into the Ciccone Vineyard & Winery, with Ciccone's other daughter Paula serving as its winemaker. Now the property is up for sale, with an asking price just shy of $5 million.

That's $4.925 million, to be precise, for a property that spreads across a total of 78 acres in all, with 15 acres of planted grapevines, plus a barn and a main house that dates back to 1990. The sale will reportedly also include rights to the Ciccone brand itself, which can either be continued by the new owners or replaced with some new label.

Here's how the 11,000-square-foot, five-bedroom main house is described in the listing:

"Built in 1990, the Winemaker's home has two stories with gorgeous views in all directions. With 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a large open main-level floor plan and lots of outdoor entertainment spaces, the home has multiple potential uses including bed and breakfast, event guest space, and more. The kitchen has many updates including newer cabinets and counters, and the living areas all point to the views of the bay or the adjacent sprawling vineyard. The home is freshly painted, and has adequate storage areas as well as an attached three car garage. The Winemaker's home is also on its own 2 acre lot, which could be beneficial for flexible uses – or, it's a lovely primary home and perfectly positioned to oversee the entire Ciccone operation."

The property also includes a tasting room for sampling the fruits of your labor, and it has been advertised in the past as a venue for weddings and other social functions. You can take a look at it in a video (focusing mostly on the property's renovated barn) below put online for those purposes by a Kyle Jean on YouTube: