Madonna Seeks $26 Million For Hidden Hills Mansion She Bought A Year Ago From The Weeknd For $19 Million

One year ago Madonna purchased an impressive mansion from The Weeknd for $19.3 million. Now, the "Like a Virgin" singer has listed the property, located in the ritzy Hidden Hills area in the LA suburbs, for an asking price of $25.995 million.

If she gets her asking price, that would be a tidy profit for a home Madonna has owned for just over a year.

Other than a gym and dance/Pilates studio added to the "barn" outside, it's not known whether she's made any significant alterations or renovations to the property, but its current listing touts "extensive upgrades" to complement its more than 12,500 square feet of interior space, with nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The official listing goes on:

"2-story wall of windows allows natural light to fill the foyer & welcomes you into the 12,000 SF luxurious main residence. Great room with indoor-outdoor bar & adjoining outdoor living room, formal dining room w fireplace & glass wine cellar, chefs kitchen, home theater, music lounge & study. 7 en-suite bedrooms, including primary suite with dual closets, steam shower & stone bath."

The listing also mentions a two-bed, two-bath guesthouse, and in a rustic touch there's also that aforementioned barn, with its own gym and dance studio, newly added by Madonna. You'll also find plenty of other luxurious touches outside, including "Redwood trees, grassy lawns & sun-drenched hillsides provide privacy for resort-style oasis with zero-edge saltwater pool, 10+ person spa, outdoor kitchen, BBQ & full-size basketball court."

When The Weeknd purchased the property in 2017, he paid $18.2 million, so if a buyer is found for close enough to $26 million it will have seen quite a value jump over the last five years.

And as you can see in the video below, from The Agency, it's a pretty impressive piece of luxury real estate. Check it out:

Where did The Weeknd Go?

Soon after his sale to Madonna, The Weeknd set up shop in a newly-acquired $21 million condo overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club. He listed this property for sale in January 2022 for $22.5 million.

In August 2021 The Weeknd plunked down a whopping $70 MILLION for a 33,000 square-foot mansion in Bel-Air.