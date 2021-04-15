Madonna Just Bought The Weeknd's Hidden Hills House For $19.3 Million

Madonna just got a serious deal on a 12,000 square foot house in Hidden Hills, California. She bought The Weeknd's house for $19.3 million. The home had been on the market for nearly a year and was, at one point, asking $24.995 million.

The Weeknd paid $18.2 million for the home in 2017, so he basically broke even on the sale.

The nine-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bathroom estate sits on three acres not far from several Kardashian family homes. The main house has seven bedrooms while the other two are in the guest house. It also has an enormous pool, gym, media lounge, climate-controlled wine cellar, and a five-car garage with LED lighting built into the floor.

The Weeknd listed the home in June 2020. At the time, the real estate listing described the estate thusly:

"Situated within the gated community of Hidden Hills, this ultra-private estate encompasses 3 magnificent acres, surrounded by redwood trees, grassy lawns, and sun-drenched hillsides. Envisioned for large-scale entertaining and intimate home life…story window wall. White, bright interiors are warmed by wood and stone accents, including the living and dining rooms, expansive chef's kitchen, and the entertainer's bar. Pocket doors open to multiple terraces, the pool, spa and cabana with living room."

The home also offers privacy and seclusion, which most high-profile celebrities are seeking in their real estate purchases. Paparazzi and crazy fans are not welcome.

As for The Weeknd, he picked up a $21 million penthouse in the luxury Beverly West Tower in Los Angeles in 2019.

The Hidden Hills estate is far from The Material Girl's only property. Madonna owns an impressive real estate portfolio that includes homes around the world. She at one point owned SIX properties in London alone. It's not clear how many of those she still owns, it's likely that some were traded to Guy Richie during their divorce.

In September 2017, Madonna paid a little under $9 million for an 18th-century mansion on 5.5-acres in Sintra, Portugal. For many years she owned a 6,000 square-foot New York City apartment which she sold in 2013 for $16 million. She still owns a smaller unit in that same building, which she bought in 2008 for $7 million. But that's not her only New York City abode! In 2009 she paid $32 million for a 12,000 square-foot townhouse that has a two-car garage, nine fireplaces, a wine cellar, and an elevator. She also owns a 50-acre equestrian property in Bridgehampton, New York which was purchased in 2010 for $7 million over two transactions.

In 2003, when she was married to Guy Richie, Madonna paid $12 million for an incredible Beverly Hills mansion. The seller was actress Sela Ward and her venture capitalist husband Howard Sherman. Sitting on 1.25 gated acres, the property featured a 17,000 square-foot home with 9-bedrooms, a full-size home theater, gym, pool, and tennis court. She listed the home for sale in 2012 for $28 million. She then listed it again in 2013 for $22.5 million ultimately hitting a sale later that year for $19.5 million. The buyer was Rockstar energy drink founder Russell Weiner. Amazingly, Russ listed the house in 2018 for a cool $35 million.