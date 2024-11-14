Luke Walton Sells Manhattan Beach House For Over $10 Million

Ex-Laker and NBA coach Luke Walton has scored a pretty good deal for himself in the recent sale of his house in Manhattan Beach, California. Walton found a buyer for the home at $10.3 million, an especially impressive feat given that only two other properties located east of the Sepulveda Boulevard threshold in Manhattan Beach have crossed the $10 million mark before this sale.

The home itself is a gem at any price, and it isn't hard to see why it would be in that select pricing category. It spans 10,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, plus a host of luxury amenities, including a very plush-looking home theater, a fitness studio, a speakeasy-fashioned wine cellar, a pool, and spa complete with an outdoor shower, a firepit with barbecue, and of course the obligatory room for the wrapping and storage of gifts. Here's some more detail courtesy of the home's official listing:

"Step into grandeur through the majestic foyer, featuring an imperial staircase that sets the tone for comfortable elegance. The home is exquisitely designed with a careful balance of form and function that make this oasis RARE. Step outside and be greeted by the equally impressive exterior of the property, boasting lush landscaping and mature trees that offer both privacy and seclusion. Whether you're entertaining guests or seeking a quiet retreat, the seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces provide the perfect setting. The primary retreat is incredibly spacious with lavish amenities including a spa-like bath, walk-in closet with separate walk-in shoe closet and dressing room."

Walton paid $7.2 million for the home when he bought it (from the wife of Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort, incidentally) back in 2017, and even though he seems to have scored a good deal on the recent sale, he did fall a bit short of his initial asking price. Walton first listed the house in April of this year with an asking price a hair below $12.5 million, before cutting the price the following month to $11.3 million. So the unnamed seller actually got a discount of a solid million bucks compared to the property's most recent asking price.

But, now that's all in the past, and Walton's now former Manhattan Beach home is ready for its new owner. You can take a look at it for yourself below, in a video from TheAgencyRE on YouTube: