Luke Bryan Sells Florida Beachfront Mansion For $13 Million

Country singer Luke Bryan has been looking to part ways with a handsome piece of beachfront Florida real estate for almost two years. Now, he's finally found a buyer who evidently paid the $12.95 million the home had been listed for — after three successive price cuts going back to November 2022.

That's when Bryan reportedly first listed the property for sale with an asking price of $18 million, but the market had other ideas. Now, though, it seems someone finally got the place for something of a bargain compared to that initial asking price.

The property's listing purports that the five-bedroom, five-bath, 4,645-square-foot home is a gem at any price:

"Renowned Nashville designer Chad James has embodied this residence with an aura of southern opulence and sophistication, while architect Geoff Chick and builder Chris Clark have reimagined this private coastal retreat. Step inside this luxurious estate and experience a seamless fusion of timeless design and unrivaled comfort."

The home sits on 95 feet of coastline on the Gulf of Mexico in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, tucked away behind a private gate. There are several balconies for taking in the spectacular views, including a private one attached to the master suite. The listing mentions a few amenities as well:

"A fourth-floor addition offers additional living space, a charming bunk room, and a separate living room or theater that provides unobstructed views of the gulf. Additionally, the home offers direct elevator access from the 1st floor to the 3rd floor, also offering an oversized two car garage with enormous room for storage throughout. The 1st floor outdoor living area is elevated to an art form in this exceptional estate – a screened-in space seamlessly connects to the private beach, creating the perfect setting for entertaining or enjoying leisurely afternoons."

Outside, there's a custom-built swimming pool with its own view of the Gulf and plenty of attentive landscaping features as well. Check it out for yourself in the video below from Array on YouTube: