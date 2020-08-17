Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Find New Home For $9.5 Million

After selling their Bel-Air mansion to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, various outlets are carrying the news that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have "downgraded" to a $9.5 million home in the Hidden Hills area. But as always, it's probably important to remember that "downgrading" is usually a relative concept.

It's unlikely that very many people would consider this 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home a downgrade in their own lives. The farmhouse-style, 11,748-square-foot jewel of the exclusive Ashley Ridge neighborhood of Hidden Hills is all but completely brand new, having been built just last year.

Here's how the property was described in its official listing from Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group:

"Characterised by warm tones, maple floors, & high ceilings, the 11,748 sqft showplace combines clean contemporary design with the farmhouse aesthetic, creating a fresh take on luxury country living. The 6 bed 9 bath home is graced by a thoughtfully designed open floor plan, height in ceilings and width in hallways, all bathed in ample natural light from glass sliding doors. The custom chef's dream kitchen boasts white oak cabinetry, high end appliances, marble counters, butlers pantry. Master retreat features a fireplace, duel bathrooms & sweeping views. Additional amenities include temp controlled walk-in wine cellar, gym, & movie theatre. Backyard is complete with pool & spa, fire pit, and BBQ, overlooking the picturesque hills. The tranquil Hidden Hills location has given this family home a mindful design harmonizing w/ the surrounding nature."

You can also check out some video of the home courtesy of Tomer's YouTube channel below:

If you're seized by the desire to call this property home, you might just have to wait a few years, since Loughlin and Giannulli have made it a practice in recent years to purchase a home, live in it for a few years, remodel it extensively, and then sell it for a tidy profit and moving on to the next one – so stay tuned.