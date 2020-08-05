Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Find A Buyer For Their Bel-Air Mansion, At $18.75 Million

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have found a buyer for their Bel-Air mansion, and as it happens the buyer is Justin Mateen, co-founder of Tinder, reports TMZ. Unfortunately for the couple, the agreed-upon price, $18.75 million, was almost $10 million less than their asking price from when they listed the property in February. And it's even less than that when compared to the asking price when they first put it for sale back in 2017, when they were seeking $35 million for the mansion.

Whatever the price, the home is a spacious, 12,000-square-foot affair with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Marketing materials described it as a "Neo-Classical Mediterranean" in a prime location overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club, also citing its oversized outdoor terrace, gym, and 5,000-bottle wine cellar. It also described the mansion as "exceptionally well priced in today's market," which ended up being exceptionally true for Mateen. Its official listing described the mansion like this:

"Completely private and located behind gates on a very prime Bel Air cul-de-sac. An extraordinary, just completed Contemporary Mediterranean estate built with a level of quality & taste above and beyond, blending state of the art details and timeless design. Extremely dramatic with incredible scale throughout, all rooms directly overlooking the most spectacular rolling green lawns of Bel Air Country Club. Flooded with natural light and beautifully proportioned open spaces. Stunning two-story entry with sweeping staircase, incredible walls for art. Beautiful step down living room, spectacular media room, paneled library, over sized formal dining room, gourmet eat in kitchen w/commercial appliances."

In any case, it's all part of the usual practice for Loughlin and Giannulli, who have tended to sell their homes every few years after redesigning them They purchased this specific property, for example, in 2015, when they paid $14 million, plus however many millions they put into remodeling it.