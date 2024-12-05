Longtime "Simpsons" Producer Al Jean Seeks $10 Million For Brentwood Home

Prospective homebuyers in Los Angeles with an interest in owning a home that "The Simpsons" built (or at least bought) now have an opportunity to do so. Al Jean, a longtime executive producer of "The Simpsons" who has been with the show since its first season when he worked on it as a writer, has listed for sale the home in Brentwood he's owned for almost 20 years.

Jean and his wife, TV writer Stephanie Gillis, have listed their home in Brentwood with an asking price of a shade under $10 million. That's more than twice what they paid in 2005 when they bought the property for nearly $4.5 million.

The home was built in 1980 but has seen significant updates over the course of Jean's ownership. It sprawls across 6,200 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Here's a bit more from the home's official listing:

"Secluded on nearly one acre of flourishing, vibrant greenery, this traditional estate offers a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for enduring enjoyment and peaceful relaxation. From this woodsy haven, an extreme sense of privacy and isolation abounds, shielded from outside eyes. Inside, French decor and refinement contribute to the home's European feel throughout. A light-filled formal living room features a classic stone fireplace flanked by large paned windows, exposed wood beams, bay-window sitting alcove, and piano lounge. Nearby, the formal dining room includes a wood-burning fireplace, bar area, and built-in book cases. The updated chef's kitchen is as beautiful as it is functional, with glossy tile flooring, oversized center island, top-of-the-line chef-grade appliances, breakfast area, and French doors opening to the rear patio to provide effortless indoor/outdoor flow for entertaining."

One of the most distinctive aspects of the home is its swimming pool, encased in "lagoon-like" surroundings that bring to mind an elaborately designed waterpark. Other outdoor features include a sports court, a lounging deck with a swing bed, a writer's shed with a picture window, and a gazebo. "[S]eemingly never-ending moments of natural discovery" are possible on the spacious outdoor grounds, per the listing.

Jean has owned the home for 18 years, and it isn't known what his future real estate plans might be. But his home at "The Simpsons" is presumably secure through at least next year, when the series will air its 36th season.