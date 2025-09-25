Logan Paul Gives Video Tour Of His New $32.5 Million Mansion In Puerto Rico

Logan Paul has paid $32.5 million for a luxury estate in Puerto Rico. And, appropriately, he just posted a video tour of the mansion to his YouTube channel. As you can see, it is pretty stunning. And it's a big step for Logan! He moved to Puerto Rico in 2019 but has been renting a house there until now. Check out the video tour:

Why Tons Of Rich Americans Are Moving To Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has quietly become one of the hottest destinations for ultra-wealthy Americans, not just for its beaches and luxury real estate, but for its uniquely favorable tax laws. Thanks to legislation known as Act 20 and Act 22 (now rolled into Act 60), individuals and businesses who establish bona fide residency on the island can slash their tax bills by staggering amounts compared to living on the U.S. mainland.

Under Act 20, eligible businesses that export services from Puerto Rico pay just a flat 4% corporate tax. Act 22 goes even further for individuals, offering 0% taxes on dividends and capital gains for assets acquired after moving to the island. Put simply, income that might be taxed at 40–50% in states like California or New York could shrink to just 4% — or disappear entirely in the case of some investment gains.

To see how dramatic the difference is, imagine someone earning $50 million a year. In California, they might pay $25 million or more in combined federal and state taxes, walking away with around half. In Puerto Rico, that same $50 million might face only a $2 million tax bill, leaving $48 million after taxes. The gap becomes even more extreme when selling a business. If someone sold a company for $1 billion in California, taxes could eat up nearly $400 million of the proceeds. A Puerto Rico resident who built the company after moving could, under the right circumstances, owe nothing on that same billion-dollar sale.

That math has lured a growing list of hedge fund managers, crypto investors, and high-profile entrepreneurs to Puerto Rico over the last decade. Logan Paul is among the most famous names, joining a wave of mainland millionaires and billionaires who have traded state taxes for sunshine — and, in his case, a $32.5 million oceanfront mansion.