Lizzo Looks To Shed $14 Million Beverly Hills Mansion From Her Real Estate Portfolio

By on June 18, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Lizzo is looking to part ways with one of the most high-profile properties in her real estate portfolio — a modern Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to Harry Styles. Well, technically, Harry owned a home that was demolished to make way for the current mansion.

Lizzo bought the home in 2022 for $15 million. In late 2024, she listed it for $16 million. As Lizzo is looking to unload her striking Beverly Hills mansion — a modern architectural gem once tied to Harry Styles — for $13.99 million. As first reported by Mansion Global, she just re-listed with a $14 million price tag. So yes. She's so motivated to sell that she would accept a $1 million loss at this point.

A Modern Build With Celebrity Provenance

While the address technically carries a Beverly Hills 90210 ZIP code, the home sits behind gates on exclusive Oak Pass Road — a celebrity enclave with current and former residents including Lisa Vanderpump, Demi Moore, and Channing Tatum. The L-shaped structure spans just over 5,400 square feet and is built into a lush, sloping 0.32-acre lot overlooking the Santa Monica mountains.

Though the property was once owned by Harry Styles from 2014 to 2016, the current house is a ground-up rebuild completed in 2018 by Simo Design and Fischer Construction. After Styles sold the original home to a developer, it was demolished and replaced with the sleek, wood-and-glass structure that stands today. Warner Records CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck purchased the rebuilt version for $11 million in 2019, and then sold it to Lizzo in 2022 for $15 million. Here is a video tour from when it was listed in 2019:

Design Details and Amenities

Anchored by a dramatic two-story open-air atrium with living foliage, the home includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms. It features organic materials throughout — black-framed glass walls, wood-paneled ceilings, and exposed brick — giving the home a "modern treehouse" feel. A 100-year-old oak tree canopies the outdoor dining area, which sits adjacent to a 58-foot zero-edge saltwater infinity pool with an inset spa.

  • Inside, standout features include:
  • A dark-toned recording studio and soundproof office
  • A cozy movie theater
  • A wellness area and gym
  • Formal dining room with two-way fireplace
  • Chef's kitchen with oil-finished black walnut cabinetry, Cielo quartzite counters, and Wolf appliances

The nearly 1,000-square-foot primary suite floats over the pool area and features a soapstone fireplace, a private terrace, and a concrete soaking tub. Several Ipe wood decks around the home offer space for entertaining and taking in canyon views.

Even it takes a while to sell, don't worry about Lizzo. She already owns a large mansion not too far away. In August 2024, she paid $12.4 million for a mansion in LA's Laurel Canyon neighborhood. The seller was Jeremy Renner, who has a surprisingly successful side business as a high-end home renovator.

Lizzo's decision to sell the property came shortly after she picked up a new home from actor Jeremy Renner in Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon neighborhood. That deal, reportedly closed in August 2024, cost her $12.4 million, suggesting the Oak Pass home may no longer fit her needs or portfolio goals.

