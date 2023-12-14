Lilly Ghalichi From "Shahs Of Sunset" Puts Los Angeles Mansion Up For Sale For $17.2 Million

Back in 2020, reality TV star Lilly Ghalichi purchased an impressive Los Angeles mansion from comedian Kathy Griffin for $14 million. Now, Ghalichi is putting the home up for sale again, with an asking price north of $17 million, according to a recent Realtor.com report. The mansion is located in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood and boasts more than 13,000 square feet of living space stacked on three levels, with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Here's how the property's official marketing materials describe the home, which was first constructed in 2003:

"The moment you enter the grand front doors, the sheer scale & brightness of the home will take your breath away. The chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances & 2 islands flows into the great room with wood beam ceilings and pocket doors that frame the views. The luxurious Master displays vast mountain views through the glass doors that open to the 1,100sqft private balcony. The suite is complete with a fireplace, grand his and her bathrooms & 2 large custom closets. Additional 8 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms. Office, theatre, bonus rooms, bar and wine cellar. The phenomenally expansive backyard entails an impressive pavilion, lounge space and a 25,000-gallon infinity edge pool."

The property's official listing goes on to tout the home as "adaptable," in likely reference to renovations and other upgrades that have been done over the course of the last 20 years, and calls it a place of "serenity and versatility in today's modern world."

The neighborhood also has its share of amenities, including multiple tennis courts, a fitness center, playground, putting greens, and a regulation Olympic-size swimming pool.

It seems that even after a somewhat short ownership period of about three years, Ghalichi is now ready to part ways with the property, for the right price. You can see it for yourself below in the video from The Altman Brothers realtors on Vimeo: